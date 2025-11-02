Pope Condemns Violence In Sudan, Renews Call For Ceasefire

Pope Leo XIV on Sunday renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan and the “urgent opening of humanitarian corridors” there to alleviate “unacceptable suffering” caused by civil war.

“With great sorrow, I follow the tragic news coming from Sudan, particularly from the city of El-Fasher in the afflicted northern Darfur region,” the pope said during his Angelus address at Saint Peter’s Square.

He denounced “indiscriminate violence against women and children, attacks on unarmed civilians, and serious obstacles to humanitarian action” that have caused “unacceptable suffering to a population already exhausted by long months of conflict”.

The pope renewed a “heartfelt appeal to the parties involved for a ceasefire and the urgent opening of humanitarian corridors”.

In September, the head of the Catholic Church had called on responsible actors and the international community to increase diplomatic efforts to “end this humanitarian catastrophe” and ensure humanitarian corridors.

Sudan’s war has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions and triggered the world’s largest displacement and hunger crisis.

International powers have struggled for months to mediate an end to the fighting between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese army, raging since April 2023.

The RSF seized the city of El-Fasher in late October, pushing the military out of its last stronghold in Darfur after a grinding 18-month siege marked by starvation and bombardment.

Since the city’s fall, reports have emerged of summary executions, sexual violence, attacks on aid workers, looting and abductions, while communications remain largely cut off.