Two Italian Climbers Missing On Nepal Peak

Two Italian climbers have gone missing in Nepal while scaling a remote peak, tourism officials said Monday, after Cyclone Montha disrupted weather in the region.

The climbers, Stefano Farronato and Alessandro Caputo, were attempting to scale the 6,887-metre (22,595-foot) Panbari mountain in western Nepal as part of a three-member team.

Himal Gautam of Nepal’s tourism department said the search was ongoing for the missing climbers.

“The two were stuck in camp one because of heavy snowfall and have been out of contact since Saturday,” Gautam said.

READ ALSO: Thousands Flee As Sudan Conflict Spreads East From Darfur – UN

The team leader, who was at the base camp, was safe and rescued by helicopter on Sunday, Gautam added.

Last week, Cyclone Montha triggered heavy rain and snowfall across Nepal, leaving trekkers and tourists stranded on popular Himalayan trekking routes.

Sagar Pandey, president of Trekking Agencies’ Association of Nepal, said more than a thousand trekkers and tourists had to be rescued since heavy snowfall began on Tuesday.

“It was challenging because helicopter operations were difficult because of low visibility. Weather has improved now,” Pandey said.

In Mustang district in west Nepal, Nepal Army rescuers took three days trekking and digging through snow on Friday to reach three British and 15 local trekkers.

Home to eight of the world’s 10 highest peaks, including Mount Everest, Nepal welcomes hundreds of climbers and trekkers every year.

Autumn expeditions on the Himalayan mountains are less popular because of the shorter, colder days, snowy terrain and a narrow summit window compared to the busy spring.