‘We Can’t Continue To Allow Impunity,’ Wike Backs Damagum’s Suspension

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has weighed in on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying the issue of impunity cannot be allowed to continue.

The crisis in the PDP deepened on Saturday as a faction of the party loyal to Wike announced the suspension of its National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

The faction is led by Samuel Anyanwu, the embattled national secretary, who was suspended earlier on Saturday by the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) after an emergency meeting.

A few hours after his suspension, Anyanwu organised a press briefing where he announced the suspension of Damagum and five other members of the NWC.

Others suspended by the faction were; Debo Ologunagba, the party’s spokesperson, Taofeek Arapaja, deputy national vice chairman (South), Daniel Woyenguikoro, national financial secretary, Sulaiman Kadade, national youth leader, and Setonji Koshoedo, deputy national secretary.

Speaking as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, supported the suspension of the PDP National Chairman.

“We cannot continue to allow impunity,” Wike said.

He also criticized governor for failing to use the funds at their disposal for the development of their respective states.

Although he didn’t mention any particular state, the minister claimed some governors were using state funds to fuel crisis in the PDP, a party he said has made them who they were.

“I have The problem we are having today in the PDP is that the kind of money in the hands of the governors is so much. I praised the President for allowing so much money in the hands of states which has never happened.

“But I was thinking this money should be put in the development of our states, not to use the money to scatter a party that has built you, that has given you name today, where are we?” he stated.