Atletico’s Le Normand Set To Miss Spain Qualifiers After Knee Injury

Atletico Madrid defender Robin Le Normand has suffered a “high grade” knee injury, the La Liga club said Wednesday.

The Spanish centre-back went off hurt during his team’s 3-1 Champions League win over Union Saint-Gilloise on Tuesday.

Atletico did not give a timeframe for Le Normand’s expected return, but Spanish media reported he will not be able to feature in upcoming World Cup qualifiers with his national team.

Spain face Georgia on November 15 and Turkey on November 18 as they bid to seal their place at the 2026 World Cup.

“Le Normand has suffered a high-grade injury to the posterior capsule of his left knee,” said Atletico in a statement.

The club confirmed the injury did not affect his meniscus or knee ligaments.

The defender will not be able to face Levante on Saturday in La Liga before the international break.

Le Normand will hope to return by the time Atletico face Inter Milan in the Champions League on November 26, while the Rojiblancos also take on Spanish champions Barcelona in a key La Liga clash on December 2.