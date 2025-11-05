NIS To Introduce Single-Travel Emergency Passport For Nigerians Abroad

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced plans to introduce a Single Travel Emergency Passport (STEP) to replace the existing Emergency Travel Certificate (ETC) for Nigerians abroad.

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nanna Nandap, said the new document forms part of the agency’s ongoing reforms to strengthen identity management and border governance in line with global best practices.

She made the announcement while speaking at the Joint Thematic Meeting of the Khartoum, Rabat, and Niamey Processes, co-hosted by Nigeria in collaboration with the Government of France.

The meeting brought together key migration stakeholders, including the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), ECOWAS, AU, EU, and representatives from African and European countries.

According to Nandap, the STEP initiative will serve as a secure and verifiable temporary travel document for Nigerians abroad whose passports have expired, been lost, or been stolen.

She explained that the passport will be issued at designated Nigerian embassies and consulates and will be valid for a single entry into Nigeria.

READ ALSO: FG Yet To Meet 15% Annual Health Budget — House Committee Chair

“The forthcoming Single Travel Emergency Passport (STEP) will enable Nigerians abroad to return home safely in a secure and verifiable manner,” the Immigration Chief stated, adding that the initiative underscores the Service’s commitment to efficient service delivery and robust identity protection.

In her keynote address titled “Insights on Prevention and Protection as Strategic Pillars to Effective Law Enforcement and Prosecution Responses,” Nandap also highlighted the Service’s broader reform agenda, which focuses on combating migrant smuggling and human trafficking through enhanced border governance, improved migration management systems, capacity building, and strengthened international collaboration.

The Comptroller-General reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to regional and global migration dialogues.

The Service said it will continue to align its policies and operations with international standards to ensure safe, orderly, and regular migration across borders.