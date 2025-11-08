Anambra Poll: AAC Candidate Laments Alleged Voter Suppression, Calls For Offenders’ Arrest

The African Action Congress (AAC) candidate, Chioma Ifemeludike, has accused political parties of widespread vote-buying in the 2025 Anambra election.

In a tweet on Saturday, she condemned vote-buying as a destructive practice that criminalises both voters and politicians, calling for strict enforcement and arrests.

“I just got a report from my polling unit searchlight that vote buying is heavily happening across polling units in the Anambra state Governorship elections. I call on security agencies and INEC to get these party agents to pay voters ₦5,000 for their conscience. This very act is destroying our society, and it is totally unacceptable!

“Voters selling their votes for as little as ₦5,000, and whoever is buying should be sentenced to life imprisonment. This act criminalises both the electorate and

politicians, it obstructs accountability in governance and demonises leaders in power.

“This is criminal, totally absurd. If APGA claims to have all the popularity, why then are they buying votes? Criminalising and polluting the polity, wasting our resources rather than channelling them to environmental and human development.

“This practice must be proscribed and eradicated for true and patriotic leaders to pave the way for the needed change we seek in our society. I call on @inecnigeria and the Nigerian police force to arrest any individual or group of people enforcing this abominable act,” she wrote.

pic.twitter.com/X6vF6LBXAk — H.E Chioma G. ifemeludike (@ife_dike) November 8, 2025

Ifemeludike previously criticised the state of governance in Anambra. Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, she said, “People’s lives haven’t mattered under Professor Soludo’s administration. Security is failing, and preventable deaths continue.”

She condemned killings and kidnappings, highlighting the case of Emmanuel Chinecherem Igwe, who was murdered despite a ransom payment and promised to overhaul Anambra’s security system.

“I’ll scrap the current vigilance group, Agwunechemba, and recruit local personnel under proper government supervision,” she stated.

Meanwhile, the incumbent governor and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate, Soludo, voted at Polling Unit 002, Umuezeadigo Street, Isuofia, Aguata LGA.

He projected a comfortable win, saying his party would secure the highest votes. Soludo also alleged a plot by unnamed parties to manipulate results.

“One party has written results to swap during collation. We hope this won’t happen, but our people remain vigilant,” he said. He expressed confidence in INEC to ensure a free and fair process.

Former Anambra Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, voted at Polling Unit 019, Umudim Akasi Agulu 2, Ward 8.

He warned against vote-buying, saying, “Those who sell their votes risk losing schools, hospitals, jobs, and their future. This must stop.”

Obi maintained a neutral stance on the governorship race, noting that he supports his “party’s candidate, but everyone involved in this election is my brother and sister. My focus is national,” he said.

Other candidates also raised malpractice concerns. ADC’s John Nwosu accused APGA of widespread vote-buying, while APC’s Nicholas Ukachukwu cited voter inducement and intimidation of his agents.

Security measures caused traffic disruptions in Onitsha, with the Niger Bridge cordoned off for the safe movement of personnel and election materials.

Voting continued across 21 local government areas, starting at 8:30 a.m. in units including Fegge Community Primary School, Onitsha.

In Aguata, some traders initially opened shops at Nkwo Igboukwu Market, but leaders later ordered closures to encourage voter participation.

Situation Room observer Dimma Nwobi reported cases of vote-buying, prompting EFCC monitoring. Minor BVAS glitches were reported, but voting remained largely peaceful.

According to INEC, 2,802,790 registered voters were expected across 5,718 polling units. Sixteen candidates are contesting, including Governor Soludo (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC), Paul Chukwuma (YPP), John Nwosu (ADC), George Moghalu (LP), among others.

The election also features female candidates Ndidi Olieh (NRM) and six female deputy governorship candidates, including Veronica Okaro (LP) and Faith Obi (ZLP).