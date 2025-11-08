Afghanistan-Pakistan Peace Talks Fail Again

Afghanistan’s Taliban government said Saturday the latest round of peace talks with Pakistan had failed, blaming Islamabad’s “irresponsible and uncooperative” approach and stoking fears of further violence.

The two sides met on Thursday in Turkey to finalise a truce agreed on October 19 in Qatar, following deadly clashes between the South Asian neighbours.

Both have remained virtually silent on the content of the discussions, which are known only to have addressed long-standing security issues.

“During the discussions, the Pakistani side attempted to shift all responsibility for its security to the Afghan government, while showing no willingness to take responsibility for either Afghanistan’s security or its own,” Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid wrote on social media.

“The irresponsible and uncooperative attitude of the Pakistani delegation has not yielded any results,” he said.

Neither Islamabad nor mediators immediately commented on the announcement.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar hinted a day earlier that the negotiations were falling through, saying that the onus lay on Afghanistan to fulfil pledges to clamp down on terrorism, “which so far they have failed”.

“Pakistan shall continue to exercise all options necessary to safeguard the security of its people and its sovereignty,” he wrote.

– Demands –

Relations between the one-time allies, who share a 2,600-kilometre (1,600-mile) frontier, have soured in recent years over accusations from Islamabad that Afghanistan harbours militant groups which stage attacks in Pakistan.

The Taliban government has consistently denied the allegations.

Islamabad wants guarantees from Afghanistan’s Taliban government that it will stop supporting armed organisations, in particular the Pakistani Taliban (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), which Kabul denies harbouring.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, wants its territorial sovereignty to be respected and accuses Islamabad of supporting armed groups against it.

Each side has threatened a resumption of hostilities that saw more than 70 people killed and hundreds wounded last month if the negotiations failed.

The talks were threatened on Friday after each side blamed the other for border fighting in Spin Boldak on the Afghan side.

A district hospital official told AFP that five people were killed in the fighting, including four women and one man.

Afghanistan did not retaliate “out of respect for the negotiating team and to prevent the loss of civilian lives”, the Taliban spokesman said.

Islamabad also accuses Afghanistan of acting with the support of India, its historical enemy, during a period of closer ties between the two countries.

