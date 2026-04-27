Steep Mountainside Offers Respite For Daring Afghans

Backflipping down a steep and sandy mountainside, Afghan teenager Imran Saeedi wows the crowds of men who gather each springtime to unwind beside breathtaking views.

Hundreds of visitors travel each weekend to Reg-e-Rawan — “the moving sands” in Dari — to practice parkour or roll down the honey-coloured sand in Kapisa province.

“I feel afraid when I’m going for a flip or a jump, and of course I can get injured,” said 16-year-old Saeedi, who nonetheless loves the thrill.

“When the week starts, I’m just waiting for the weekend so I can come to Reg-e-Rawan to have fun again,” said the high school student.

Men and boys clapped in admiration as he ran down the hill and flipped forwards, then backwards, while his friends filmed on their phones.

Less daring onlookers sat atop rocks surrounding the mountain, picnicking together and enjoying the scenery.

Reg-e-Rawan is off limits to women and girls, who are banned by the Taliban authorities from recreational spots such as parks.

Families with women were turned away when AFP journalists visited, while officials under the Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice patrolled the area.

‘Humans need nature’

Mirwais Kamran, a 48-year-old businessman, had driven three hours north from the capital Kabul with some of his 12 children.

“I feel joy when I come here with my children and friends,” said Kamran, who climbed up the slope but stopped short of rolling down.

Nusratullah Nusrat, the provincial head of tourism at the Kapisa Department of Information and Culture, said the site dates back thousands of years.

“The unique feature of this place is that the sand never decreases despite people climbing up and sliding down,” he told AFP.

Some people believe rolling in the sand also helps treat rheumatism, added Nusrat.

For visitors such as Nohzatullah Ahmadzai, who travelled from Kabul with a group of friends, Reg-e-Rawan lifts his mood.

“I’m someone who gets depressed when I’m sad, so visiting such places erases that feeling,” said the 22-year-old, who works for a cargo firm.

Climbing the slope takes about an hour, rewarding visitors with views over green fields dotted with villages.

“We humans need nature,” said Ahmadzai. “When we feel stressed, we can visit natural places for relaxation or relief.”