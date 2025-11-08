EFCC Arrests Three Suspected Vote Buyers In Anambra

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested three suspected vote buyers in different parts of Anambra State.

The suspects were identified as Emeka Ilokasia, arrested at Ward 2, Njikoka Local Government; Nwachukwu Loretta, arrested at Ward 2 (008), Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government; and Emuka Chuwudi, apprehended at Umunachi Village, Dunukofia Local Government.

According to the EFCC, all three were arrested during the governorship election held on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the Commission said in a statement.

The election commenced around 8 a.m. and was largely peaceful across the 21 local government areas of the state.

However, despite the calm atmosphere, reports of vote-buying and low voter turnout surfaced in several polling units.

Meanwhile, Situation Room observer Dimma Nwobi confirmed incidents of vote-buying, prompting the EFCC to intensify its monitoring operations. Although minor BVAS glitches were recorded, voting proceeded largely without disruption.

In a related development, incumbent Governor Charles Soludo alleged a plot by unnamed political actors to manipulate the results, urging security agencies to remain vigilant.

Similarly, former Anambra Governor and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who voted at Polling Unit 019, Umudim Akasi Agulu 2, Ward 8, cautioned voters against selling their votes, describing it as a trade-off for their future.

In contrast, opposition members who voted in their polling units voiced their concerns over electoral malpractice. ADC’s John Nwosu accused the APGA of widespread vote-buying, while APC’s Nicholas Ukachukwu alleged voter inducement and intimidation of his party agents.

Amid these reports, a heavy security presence was noticed across major cities, including Onitsha, where the Niger Bridge was cordoned off to enable the safe movement of personnel and election materials.

Eventually, voting ended peacefully across the state, with sorting and counting commencing around 2 p.m. in several polling units, including those in Amawbia, Awka South Local Government Area.

By Saturday evening, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had uploaded 98.99 per cent of polling unit results on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

As of 9:12 p.m., results from 5,662 polling units had been uploaded out of 5,720 where voting took place.

INEC records show that 2,802,790 registered voters were expected to participate across 5,718 polling units.

A total of 16 candidates contested the election, including Governor Soludo (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC), Paul Chukwuma (YPP), John Nwosu (ADC), and George Moghalu (LP).

The poll also featured female aspirants such as Ndidi Olieh (NRM) and six female deputy governorship candidates, including Veronica Okaro (LP) and Faith Obi (ZLP).

Saturday’s exercise recorded no incidents of violence, though several observers and party agents reiterated concerns about vote-buying and voter inducement.