Trump Invasion Threat: Get Rid Of Terrorists Within 90 Days, Adeboye Tells Tinubu

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has called on President Bola Tinubu to end insecurity in Nigeria by eliminating terrorists within 90 days.

While responding to concerns recently raised by United States President Donald Trump after the November Holy Ghost Service of the church, themed “The Eve of Glory,” Pastor Adeboye noted that worsening security needed to be treated with urgency.

He stressed the sanctity of every human life and advised the Federal Government to give security chiefs a 90-day ultimatum to decisively eliminate terrorist groups or face dismissal.

“In my usual quiet way, I have related with all the presidents who were around when this trouble started. Whatever I discussed with them privately, I did my best behind the scenes. But you can only advise the Commander-in-Chief — you can’t command him,” Adeboye said.

“If I were asked to make suggestions, I would say to our government: move fast, move diplomatically, move wisely. Find a way to convince the President of America to delay his actions for about 100 days. Then come home and tell our security chiefs to get rid of these terrorists within 90 days or resign.

The cleric noted that he had given similar counsel to the administration of the late President Muhammadu Buhari but lamented that, despite initial progress, the efforts were not sustained to achieve lasting peace.

“There was a president — unfortunately, he’s dead now — Buhari, who issued such an order. He is not here to tell you who gave him that advice. He acted on it but didn’t follow through. Three months passed and the work was not done. I asked him why he didn’t proceed, but I won’t tell you the details.

“My next advice is that when giving orders to the service chiefs, the President should make it clear that they must not only eliminate the terrorists but also their sponsors, no matter how powerful they are.

“When I say our leaders should move fast, diplomatically, and wisely, it’s because if America attacks us, China, Russia, and other world powers will condemn it strongly, but that’s all they’ll do. Britain won’t come to help us. No foreign power will”, he said.

He further urged the government to identify and expose the sponsors of terrorism and insurgency across the country, regardless of their influence.

Adeboye also appealed to President Tinubu to engage diplomatically with the U.S. President to secure a 100-day grace period before any international action is taken against Nigeria, saying this window should be used to eradicate terrorism once and for all.

“This is not the time for jokes, grammar, or arguments. It’s not about Christians or Muslims — innocent people are dying,” he warned.

Human rights activist and lawyer, Dele Farotimi, has criticised the government’s handling of ongoing violence in parts of the country, describing it as genocide rather than what officials often term “farmer-herder clashes.”

Farotimi, on Friday, during an interview on Channels Television’s Hard Copy, while speaking on recent international attention drawn to the killings, including comments attributed to former U.S. President Donald Trump, condemned what he called the government’s persistent attempt to downplay the scale and nature of the atrocities.

“You are calling genocide farmers-herders clash — what nonsense,” he said. “How can a farmer who owns nothing be clashing with somebody carrying a Kalashnikov and M-16 rifles? And they are calling it a farmers-herders clash. You even find government persons peddling that idiocy.”

He accused authorities of ignoring the reality of widespread killings while concealing the truth under misleading labels.