Anambra Poll: ‘Shambolic Election Confers Shambolic Mandate,’ ADC Candidate Kicks

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the Anambra State election, John Nwosu, has rejected the outcome of the exercise.

Nwosu described it as “a ruse and a total subversion of the people’s will”.

In a statement personally signed and released on Sunday, he alleged that the election was marred by massive vote-buying and shameless financial inducement at polling units across the state.

He claimed that voters were openly offered cash ranging from ₦3,000 to ₦20,000 to influence their choices, saying the process was turned into a marketplace rather than a democratic exercise.

“A win bought with cash is a loss for democracy. What took place yesterday was a national embarrassment and a direct assault on the integrity of our democracy,” he added.

According to him, true victory in an election is measured by the integrity of the process, not merely by the results announced.

“An election riddled with corruption, manipulation, and vote trading cannot and will never represent the voice of the people.

“A shambolic election confers a shambolic mandate,” the AAC candidate said.

He also condemned the failure of relevant institutions to safeguard the sanctity of the ballot, insisting that when fairness collapses, the system loses the moral authority to declare winners.

“This culture of electoral corruption must end if we truly desire a prosperous and just society,” he said.

INEC declared Governor Chukwuma Soludo as the winner of the election with 422,664 votes.

According to the electoral body, Nwosu scored 8,208 votes.

‘Honour Over Compromise’

Meanwhile, the ADC candidate has commended his party members, campaign team, and supporters for what he described as their integrity and resilience despite intimidation and financial inducements.

“You stood firm in the face of intimidation and inducement. You chose honour over compromise, truth over deceit, and conviction over convenience.

You are the true defenders of democracy,” he stated.

Nwosu also reaffirmed his commitment to the ADC’s mission of building a new Anambra founded on transparency, values, and technology-driven governance.

“This struggle continues. We will not surrender. We will not be silent. Our movement will keep pressing until the people of Anambra can freely choose their leaders without fear or inducement. Anambra deserves better, and together, we will build it,” he concluded.

Alleged Vote-Buying

Nwosu and some other candidates had the decried vote-buying in the election last Saturday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested three suspected vote buyers in different parts of the State during the elections.

According to the EFCC, the suspects would be charged in court as soon as investigations are concluded.

But the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dismissed the claim.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Anambra State, Queen Agwu, advised anyone making such claims to present credible evidence.

“When the two strongest candidates went to vote, they mentioned vote-buying.

“But like I said during voter education, anyone with such information should provide facts and figures,” Agwu said during an interview on Channels Television’s flagship programme, News at 10, on Saturday.

“Vote-buying is a very serious offence and a legislative matter. If you want to accuse someone, give us evidence.

“You can’t just go on television and say there’s vote-buying everywhere without mentioning one place,” she added.