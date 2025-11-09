Okpebholo Vows To Drive Out Criminal Elements, Fix Bad Roads In Edo

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, on Sunday said his administration will continue to do its best to tackle insecurity, vowing to rid the state of criminal elements.

The governor, who spoke at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Auchi, during a thanksgiving service to mark his first anniversary in office, also promised to fix bad roads across the state.

“As I came here today, my mind was on how we will fix the bad roads. The second thought on my mind is about a matter that concerns us all — insecurity,” Okpebholo was quoted as saying in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua.

“We will continue to do our best to fight insecurity and ensure that the evil ones are driven out of our midst.”

Governor Okpebholo expressed gratitude to God for His grace and faithfulness, recalling how he made a solemn vow a year ago to return in thanksgiving upon winning both the primaries and the governorship election.

READ ALSO: Okpebholo Signs Law Prescribing Jail Term For Forceful Entry Into Edo Govt Properties

“Sometime last year, I was in this church and I said, by God’s grace, that if I win the primaries and the gubernatorial election, I would return here to give thanks to God. Today, I have come to redeem that vow,” the governor declared.

The governor also appreciated the Catholic Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel G. Dunia, and the Catholic faithful for their prayers and moral support, describing them as partners in faith and governance.

“I want to thank the Bishop for his prayers and support. When he was speaking today, he was speaking my mind,” Okpebholo noted.

He further sympathized with the Church and families affected by recent kidnappings of priests within the diocese, assuring them of the government’s commitment to restoring peace and security across the state.

“While I sympathize with the Church over the kidnapped priests in recent times, I want to say that there is never a day we are not concerned about the insecurity in our land. We are doing everything possible to bring it to an end. I assure you that very soon, with your prayers and our efforts, we will overcome,” he said.

Governor Okpebholo reaffirmed his administration’s determination to rebuild Edo State on the foundation of peace, faith, and purposeful leadership. He emphasized that governance must always reflect compassion, service, and accountability, assuring the people that his administration remains committed to driving sustainable development across all sectors.

The thanksgiving service was officiated by Bishop Dunia, who delivered a sermon centered on cleanliness, holiness, and gratitude in leadership.

The bishop commended Governor Okpebholo for reintroducing the state’s monthly environmental sanitation exercise, describing it as a necessary step toward improving public health and moral discipline.

Bishop Dunia also praised the governor for keeping his vow of thanksgiving, describing him as a man of integrity and faith.

“You made a promise before God and His people that you would return to this altar to give thanks if you emerged victorious. Today, you have kept that promise. This is the mark of a man of faith and truth,” the bishop said.

The thanksgiving service drew dignitaries and worshippers from across various walks of life, creating an atmosphere of unity and gratitude that characterized the celebration.