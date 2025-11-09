Tinubu’s Minister Bianca Ojukwu Celebrates Soludo’s Election Victory

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has hailed the victory of Governor Chukwuma Soludo in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

Soludo was returned for a second term in office after recording a landslide victory, winning all 21 local government areas in the election, which was generally adjudged peaceful.

Reacting to the outcome of the poll in a post on her X handle on Sunday, Ojukwu described the result as “a landslide” and thanked the people of Anambra for keeping faith.

“IT’S OFFICIAL! APGA wins in ALL the 21 Local Governments of Anambra State. It’s a LANDSLIDE! Thank you, good people of Anambra, for keeping the faith!

“Congratulations, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, the Solution Governor. One good term deserves another! God of Moses! May Your name be praised forevermore!” she wrote.

God of Moses! May your… pic.twitter.com/Z1kY1slJ5A — Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu (@Ojukwu_Bianca) November 9, 2025

Announcing the result of the election on Sunday morning, the State Returning Officer and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Benin, Prof. Omoregie Edoba, declared Soludo the winner after the collation of results from the local government areas.

“I hereby declare that Soludo Chukwuma Charles of the APGA, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected,” Edoba said at the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Awka, the state capital.

Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), secured 422,664 votes to defeat his closest rival, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 99,445 votes.

Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) came third with 37,753 votes, while John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) scored 8,208 votes. George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP) and Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 10,576 and 1,401 votes, respectively.