FG Condemns Disruption At West African Art Museum In Edo

The Federal Government has expressed concern over reports of disturbances at the Museum of West African Art (MOWAA) in Benin City, Edo State.

The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, said the ministry was closely monitoring the situation.

Musawa said she had briefed the Presidency, which is giving the matter urgent attention.

According to the statement, the ministry is in active consultation with the Edo State Government, security agencies, and relevant stakeholders to establish a full understanding of the circumstances and ensure an appropriate response.

“Our cultural institutions are custodians of Nigeria’s history, identity, and collective memory,” the minister said.

“They are spaces for learning, dialogue, and reconciliation. The reported disruption at MOWAA not only endangers a treasured cultural asset but also threatens the peaceful environment necessary for cultural exchange and the preservation of our artistic patrimony for future generations,” she added.

READ ALSO: Edo Constitutes Committee On Museum Of West African Art

Constructive Dialogue

Musawa, however, cautioned against actions that could escalate tensions, reminding all parties that while the Constitution guarantees fundamental freedoms, such rights must be exercised responsibly.

“No right extends to the destruction or desecration of national cultural assets.

“Disputes must be resolved through constructive dialogue, lawful channels, and mutual respect rather than through destructive conduct,” she said.

Musawa reassured the MOWAA community and cultural stakeholders across Nigeria that the Federal Government remains committed to protecting spaces where the nation’s heritage is preserved and celebrated.

She said necessary measures would be taken to safeguard cultural institutions and uphold the rule of law, noting that culture can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace, respect, and justice.

“This episode should strengthen our resolve that culture flourishes only in an environment of peace, respect, and justice.

“Let us recommit to safeguarding Nigeria’s cultural institutions and to resolving our differences through dialogue and mutual respect for the common good,” Musawa added.

The statement came in the wake of the controversy surrounding the MOWAA project.

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, had decried what he said was a lack of transparency in the project.

He also set up a committee, chaired by a former governor, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, to ascertain the true legal and operational status of the museum.