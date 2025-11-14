World Cup: Five Things We Learned From Super Eagles Vs Gabon Match

The Super Eagles produced a commanding performance to defeat Gabon 4–1 after extra time in their World Cup qualifying playoff, a result that keeps Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup dream alive.

It was a night of mild drama and optimism, and long after the final whistle, certain talking points continued to linger.

As Nigeria prepares for a tough test against DR Congo come Sunday, here are five things we learned on Thursday.

Osimhen Remains Nigeria’s Ultimate Difference Maker

Even on a night when he struggled for long spells, Victor Osimhen once again delivered when it mattered most.

The Galatasaray forward scored twice in extra time, showing elite movement, sharpness, and determination, qualities that make him arguably Africa’s most feared striker.

Once he found his rhythm, Gabon’s defence simply couldn’t contain him.

His performance was a clear reminder that Nigeria’s World Cup hopes still rest heavily on Osimhen’s ability to rise above pressure.

Nwabali’s Frailty In Goal Continues

One of the biggest concerns for the Super Eagles has to be Stanley Nwabali’s response when the game becomes chaotic.

The Nigerian shot stopper showed moments of nervousness, late reactions, hesitation coming off his line, and difficulty organising his defence during fast transitions.

Several times during the match, the 29-year-old was guilty of inviting pressure instead of relieving it.

Against quick, high-pressing teams, these errors in buildup have already led to avoidable turnovers and nervy moments.

It’s noteworthy to state this clearly: Nwabali has been a blessing for Nigeria, especially after years of instability in the goalkeeping department.

However, the frailty being exposed now must be addressed by Eric Chelle and his coaching staff.

Ejuke: ‘Rare Gem’ For Super Eagles

Samuel Chukwueze has been the preferred choice for Chelle on the right-hand side of the attack, and this has helped boost the Fulham forward’s confidence and rightly so.

While the headlines may gravitate toward Osimhen’s brace, it was Chidera Ejuke’s introduction that truly shifted Nigeria’s momentum and exposed Gabon’s growing fatigue.

The Sevilla forward came off the bench to inject life, pace, and unpredictability into the Super Eagles’ attack.

His first touches were purposeful, his dribbles direct, and his off-ball movement forced Gabon’s defenders to adjust their shape, and his efforts were duly rewarded when he showed composure and clinical finishing to give Nigeria the much-needed second goal.

With his performance, Ejuke has made a compelling argument for a more prominent role in the Super Eagles lineup.

Poor Decision Making Continue To Haunt Nigeria

Despite the emphatic scoreline, not everything was perfect.

Gabon’s goal, surely a deflection, came from poor defensive communication, a recurring problem for Nigeria in recent years.

One loose moment allowed the Panthers to punish the Super Eagles.

Nigeria’s centre-back pairing still lacks full chemistry, and second balls as far as in the midfield remain a vulnerability; against stronger opposition, such mistakes could be fatal.

One of the biggest frustrations with Nigeria’s midfield was the limited creativity in regular time.

They often circulated the ball without finding line-breaking passes or unlocking Gabon’s tighter defensive blocks.

Chelle Appears To Be Doing Something Right

Eric Chelle may not be the high-profile name many fans of the game think Nigeria deserve, and possibly the most mild-mannered among Africa’s high-profile managers, but one thing is clear, and that is his tactical identity.

He is insistent on organisation, compactness, and intelligent use of transitions.

The match against Gabon showed this, as he set up his team with structure and discipline while trusting his players to execute a well-rehearsed plan.

Chelle’s initial approach was conservative but calculated, opting for a midfield that prioritised compact spacing and reduced counterattacking vulnerability.

The 48-year-old’s strength is his calmness on the touchline. Even when Gabon took advantage of midfield gaps and began growing into the match, Chelle did not rush tactical changes.

His most defining moment as a coach came in the second half and extra time, when he made bold, attacking substitutions. Ejuke’s introduction, in particular, changed the entire rhythm of the match.