Osimhen Dedicates Gabon Win To Fans, Says Super Eagles Committed To W’Cup Dream

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has dedicated Nigeria’s win over Gabon in the semi-final of the African World Cup play-off to fans, stating that the team is committed to qualifying for the competition.

Nigeria defeated Gabon 4-1 in the game on Thursday evening in Rabat, Morocco, after extra time.

Speaking after the game in which he bagged a brace, Osimhen said, “I think this win is also dedicated to them because we’ve seen everything on social media and in real life. We’ve seen how they try to defend us and support us. So for me, this win is for them as well.

“From here on, it’s all about greatness. We will continue to give our best to make sure we make all of them proud. It’s not going to be easy, of course.

“We’re going to give everything to make sure we achieve this World Cup,” the Galatasaray forward said.

Osimhen was one of the shining stars on Thursday, scoring two goals in extra-time after missing a sitter with invariably the last kick of the match and the winning strike.

However, he made amends in extra-time, scoring in the 102nd and 110th minutes of the clash after strikes from the Sevilla duo of Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke.

With the victory, the Super Eagles are a step closer to qualifying for the World Cup, billed for next year in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

We face the Leopards on Sunday pic.twitter.com/pJZAvPaGWJ Advertisement — Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 13, 2025

They will take on the DR Congo, who beat Cameroon 1-0 in the second semi-final play-offs, in the final of the mini-tournament to stand a chance of reaching the inter-continental play-offs in March 2026.

That match against DR Congo’s Leopards will be played on Sunday at 8:00 pm (WAT).

Nigeria finished second on 17 points, one behind South Africa, in Group C of the qualification race to the World Cup. The Bafana Bafana picked the group’s automatic ticket to the tournament.