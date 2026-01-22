The Flight Continues: Nigeria’s AFCON Heroes Sparkle On Return To Club Duties

Although the dust from the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) outing has barely settled, Nigerian players have swapped the green-white-green jersey for their club colours.

While some of the players are just returning to base, others have continued in the sizzling form that saw Nigeria finish in third place at the continental competition in Morocco.

From Italy to Turkey, the Champions League to the Spanish La Liga, Nigeria’s AFCON stars are back, taking the spotlight in some of the most keenly-contested competitions.

Akor’s Rescue Mission

If there was a player who epitomised the untiring Nigerian spirit, it was Sevilla’s Akor Adams. The 25-year-old, one of the outstanding Super Eagles at the just-ended AFCON, scored a brace barely three days after helping Nigeria win the bronze medal.

Trailing 2-0 against Elche, Sevilla coach, Matías Almeyda, called on the forward at half-time. He had an immediate impact, bagging a double to help his team draw 2-2, further justifying the AFCON rave reviews he earned in Morocco.

The brace was a perfect “welcome back” for the Benue-born who scored two goals for Nigeria in Morocco.

READ ALSO: Algeria’s Zidane, Belghali Banned Over Nigeria AFCON Scuffle

Lookman Turns Provider for Atalanta

While Akor’s brace marked a perfect return for the Sevilla man, he was not the only Super Eagles star soaring after a standout AFCON.

Fresh off being named in the Team of the Competition at the AFCON after three goals and four assists, Ademola Lookman announced his return to club action in style — providing an assist for Nikola Krstović in the Bergamo club’s thrilling 2-3 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the Champions League.

Osimhen Battles in RAMS Park

Like his compatriot, Victor Osimhen returned to the grandest stage — the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The “Masked Assassin” did not score in the match against Atletico Madrid but his constant pressing and aerial presence were undeniable at the RAMS Park.

Osimhen, who netted four goals at the AFCON, featured 90 minutes for the Turkish champions who now turn attention to domestic affairs ahead of a trip to Manchester City in their final match of the Champions League.

AFCON: CAF Honours Nigerian Trio

To cap off a great week for Nigerian football, CAF included Osimhen alongside Lookman and defender Calvin Bassey in the Best XI for the 2025 AFCON.

Fulham’s Bassey was rewarded for his composure and relentless effort in marshalling the defence for Coach Eric Chelle’s team. He helped Nigeria keep a clean sheet in all knockout games and only missed the third-place playoff due to suspension.

Osimhen’s four goals, one behind Morocco’s Brahim Diaz who finished as tournament’s leading scorer, were enough to earn him a place in the Team of the Tournament.

For Lookman, his creativity – with seven goal contributions — ensured he was included in that all-best squad.

Super Eagles Still Soaring

The medals may have been handed out and the curtains drawn on the 2025 AFCON. But for Nigerian footballers, the work never ends.

With Lookman’s assist, Akor’s brace in Spain and the Super Eagles players’ inclusion in the Best XI, the world is yet to see the best from Nigerian players!