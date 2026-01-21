Algeria’s Zidane, Belghali Banned Over Nigeria AFCON Scuffle

Algerian players Luca Zidane and Rafik Belghali have been banned for two and four matches, respectively, for their part in ugly scenes following a quarter-final defeat to Nigeria at the African Cup of Nations.

The news was announced on Wednesday by the Algerian football federation (FAF), which was fined $100,000 for security lapses and improper conduct by players, officials, and supporters.

Goalkeeper Zidane and defender Belghali will serve their suspensions during qualifying for the 2027 tournament.

The FAF said it was lodging an appeal to challenge the sanctions.

Algeria were denied a penalty with the game locked at 0-0 before they eventually lost 2-0 to Nigeria thanks to second-half goals by Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

After the final whistle, a scuffle broke out between both sets of players and staff.

The FAF said the fines included charges for fans attempting to invade the pitch and displaying banknotes towards match officials.

Super Eagles booked their place in the semi-finals after a commanding victory over Algeria at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

The Desert Foxes, who had conceded just one goal throughout the tournament before the quarter-final, were undone by Nigeria’s relentless pressure and clinical second-half finishing.

Alex Iwobi split the Algerian defence with a delightful outside-of-the-boot pass, Osimhen selflessly squared the ball across goal, and Adams calmly rounded goalkeeper Luca Zidane before slotting into an empty net.

Algeria struggled to impose itself and failed to register a single shot on target throughout the match, despite second-half changes that included the introduction of Baghdad Bounedjah.

The Eagles, who lost to hosts Morocco in the semi-final, however, won the third-place match against Egypt.

This gave Nigeria their ninth third-place finish at the continental showpiece.

AFP