PDP: I Filed Suit To Restore My Right, Won’t Attend Nov 15 Convention – Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, says he approached the court to reclaim his right to vie for leadership positions within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lamido, in an interview in Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, said the case was a personal fight for dignity and not a move against the party.

“I went to court not because I have anybody in mind, but I went to get my rights back taken by my party. The issue is just about my own personality, dignity and honour being restored more than anything else or being in the court,” he said.

The former governor stated that it was disheartening to see the party, once united, struggle with distrust.

“I won the case, fair enough, but then again, it is also equally tormenting that the case I won is about my party, about our unity, family. A family that was so united and cohesive, with so much love and trust, is all eroded, and we are now simply fighting. And I feel very sad; let the problem be solved,” the former governor added.

He also explained that he could “not withdraw the suit” because a judgment now exists.

‘I’ll Stand By Court’

Lamido insisted he would not attend the convention scheduled for 15 November in Ibadan, Oyo State.

“This is very clear. For someone saved by the court, I can’t go where there is an injunction on the convention. How do I go there again? Am I now renouncing something I gained in the court?

“If I go to the convention, then it means whatever I have gotten has been washed away. There is a certain order from the court which restored my dignity, and therefore I will stand by the court because I am a party man who believes in law and order.

“Therefore, going to Ibadan means a renunciation of what I have gotten. The court gave a very clear injunction that the convention must not hold, so how do I go there? I can’t go there,” he clarified.

Lamido also dismissed rumours that he met with governors over the crisis and blamed them for weakening the party.

“PDP had 14 governors; today, there are only three left. We were 14 governors under the chairmanship of the PDP governors’ forum under Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State Governor. Under [Umar] Damagum today, we are only three. Even the three, two of them are going.

“I mean, the problem came from the governors, because they are so eroded, because they have a wrong notion of themselves. That they are now in charge,” he said.

He stressed he was “not desperate” to become national chairman but believed he could help restore the PDP’s lost structure.

Court Order, Deepening Crisis

In October, Lamido threatened legal action when he was unable to purchase the nomination form.

According to him, he visited the party secretariat but was reportedly told by the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, that they had no information about the forms.

An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan adjourned ruling on a preliminary objection challenging its jurisdiction over a suit filed by PDP member Folahan Adelabi.

The case concerns the legality of the planned national convention scheduled for November 15 and 16.

INEC’s counsel argued that only the Federal High Court had jurisdiction over matters involving the commission.

The claimant’s counsel countered, insisting the objection breached his client’s constitutional rights to assembly.

The court adjourned ruling to December 8 and reaffirmed its interim order allowing preparations for the convention.

Similarly, the Federal High Court in Abuja issued a final order stopping the PDP from holding the convention.

Justice Peter Lifu ruled in favour of Lamido, ordering that the convention be suspended until he is allowed to purchase the nomination form for national chairman.

Meanwhile, a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, advised the PDP to suspend the convention and set up a caretaker committee.

He said this would promote reconciliation and restore confidence among aspirants.

The conflicting judgments have intensified the party’s internal divisions.

PDP governors and major stakeholders met on Thursday in Abuja and insisted the convention would proceed.

They described November 15 and 16 as “irrevocable dates” despite the Abuja court order.

Delegates have already arrived in Ibadan, with the Lekan Salami Stadium fully decorated for the event.