BREAKING: Court Issues Final Order Stopping PDP National Convention

Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court in Abuja has issued a final order stopping the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from proceeding with its 2025 National convention scheduled for Ibadan, Oyo state.

The convention is billed to hold between November 15 and 16 for the purpose of electing national officers for the PDP.

Delivering judgement in a suit filed by former Jigawa state governor, Sule Lamido, Justice Lifu barred the PDP from proceeding with the convention until it complies with its Constitution and Guidelines on the convention.

He ordered that the convention must be put on hold until Sule Lamido is allowed to purchase a nomination form for the office of the National Chairman.

READ ALSO: PDP Gears Up For Convention Despite Court Order

The Judge further prohibited the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from supervising, monitoring or aiding the convention until the former Governor participates in the convention.

The judge held that PDP is under strict obligation to adhere to its own rules and regulations by giving opportunities to eligible members to realize their aspirations.

Justice Lifu added that it was wrong of the PDP to have denied Lamido the opportunity to purchase a nomination form, for the office of the National Chairman of the party.