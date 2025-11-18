Argentine Judge Fired After Causing Mistrial Of Maradona Medical Team

An Argentine judge was removed from her post Tuesday after causing a mistrial in the negligence case against the medical team in whose care football legend Diego Maradona died in 2020.

Julieta Makintach, 48, was one of three judges in the trial of seven medical professionals blamed by prosecutors for Maradona’s death while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot after decades battling cocaine and alcohol addictions.

She recused herself after it emerged she had been interviewed for a miniseries about the case, potentially breaking a string of ethics rules.

The trial was nevertheless annulled after two months and 40 witnesses — including Maradona’s grieving daughters — being heard.

On Tuesday, a special panel of judges, lawyers and provincial legislators removed Makintach from her post and disqualified her from holding any other judicial position in the future.

Maradona — considered one of the world’s greatest ever players — died aged 60 of heart failure and acute pulmonary edema two weeks after going under the knife.

He was found dead in his bed by a day nurse.

The footballer’s medical team is on trial over the conditions of his convalescence at a private home, and risk prison terms between eight and 25 years if convicted of “homicide with possible intent.”

Prosecutors have described the football icon’s care in his last days as grossly negligent and said Maradona was abandoned to his fate for a “prolonged, agonizing period” before his death.

A new trial has since been set for March 17, 2026, with a fresh panel of three judges.

‘Mistake’

The case has focused on the decision by Maradona’s doctors to allow him to recuperate at home with minimal supervision and medical equipment instead of a medical facility.

Makintach had denied participating in, or authorising, any filming for a documentary about the case, but footage shared in Argentine media showed her allegedly being interviewed by a film crew on the eve of the trial.

Prosecutors accused her of abusing state resources to promote a project to her own advantage, and on Tuesday, the panel found her guilty of negligence, dereliction of duty, breach of confidentiality and abuse of power.

Makintach claimed she did not know the interview, requested by a friend, was for a documentary, and apologised for her “mistake.”

“I apologize a thousand times to the (Maradona) family for failing to achieve what I wanted most, which was to deliver justice,” she told the panel.

A trailer for the documentary, entitled “Divine Justice,” was played in court before Makintach’s recusal, showing her stalking the halls of justice in high heels as grim details of the football hero’s demise were relayed.

The footage, which sparked an uproar, also appeared to contain unauthorised recordings made inside the court.

Guillermo Sagues of the San Isidro Bar Association, one of Makintach’s accusers, told reporters Tuesday her actions had “ridiculed” Argentina’s justice system.

Her lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.