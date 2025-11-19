Gov AbdulRazaq Seeks Additional Security Deployment Over Attack On Kwara Church, Community

‎The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has requested that more urgent security deployment be made to the Ekiti Local Government Area, especially the Eruku axis, to immediately curtail the new wave of attacks in the area.

‎

‎In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, on the attack on eruku town in Ekiti local government area of the state, AbdulRazaq sought more security operatives to support the existing security architecture in the area.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Attack Kwara Church, Community

‎

‎He requested that the new measure be activated immediately.

While condemning the unconscionable attack, he sympathised with the people of Eruku and environs, especially families and the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) directly impacted by the attack on Tuesday.

‎

‎He added that the state government would continue to support the security agencies to tackle the challenges and ensure the safety of lives and properties across the state.

‎

‎The governor, similarly, commended President Bola Tinubu for the deployment of 900 additional troops in Kwara, saying this was expected to strengthen security in the state.

Police Confirm Attack

‎

‎Meanwhile, the police authority has also confirmed the attack.

‎In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Adetohun Ejire-Adeyemi, the police confirmed an attempted bandit attack in Eruku, which occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

‎

‎The PPRO said the DPO in Eruku and his team of police operatives, in collaboration with vigilantes, swiftly responded to the sound of gunshots emanating from the outskirts of the town, prompting the hoodlums to flee into the bush.

It also confirmed that two people were fatally wounded during the attack.

‎‎

‎The Eruku community in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State came under another violent attack on Tuesday evening, leaving two people dead and an unspecified number abducted, according to residents.

Residents Worried By Attacks

‎

‎Eyewitnesses in the community told our correspondent that the attackers stormed the area “suddenly and heavily armed,” forcing many residents to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

“They came around nightfall and started shooting. Two people were killed instantly, and we don’t even know how many were taken,” one resident said.

‎

‎Another resident lamented that Eruku had been under “perpetual attacks for the last three weeks,” with bandits striking repeatedly despite several distress calls.

“We have begged the local and state governments for help, but nothing concrete has come. We are living in fear every day,” he added.

‎

‎Community members say the police, vigilantes, and the Eruku Progressive Union have mounted resistance in recent weeks, but the renewed assault has worsened fears of worsening insecurity.

“We need federal help. These attacks are becoming too much for us to bear,” an elder in the community pleaded.

‎The attack came days after 26 schoolgirls were abducted by gunmen who attacked the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State.

The Vice Principal of the school, Malam Hassan Makuku, was reportedly killed during the attack.

But the state government said two of the girls managed to escape.