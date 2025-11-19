Gunmen Attack Kwara Church, Community

Two people have been reportedly killed by suspected bandits during an attack in Eruku, a boundary town in the Ekiti Local Government Area.

A parish of the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun, in Eruku, was reportedly attacked by the gunmen.

The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening, when the gunmen stormed the outskirts of the town.

‎Eyewitnesses in the community told our correspondent that the attackers stormed the area “suddenly and heavily armed,” forcing many residents to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

“They came around nightfall and started shooting. Two people were killed instantly, and we don’t even know how many were taken,” one resident said.

‎Another resident lamented that Eruku had been under “perpetual attacks for the last three weeks,” with bandits striking repeatedly despite several distress calls.

“We have begged the local and state governments for help, but nothing concrete has come. We are living in fear every day,” he added.

‎Community members say the police, vigilantes, and the Eruku Progressive Union have mounted resistance in recent weeks, but the renewed assault has worsened fears of worsening insecurity.

“We need federal help. These attacks are becoming too much for us to bear,” an elder in the community pleaded.

‘Police Swiftly Responded ‘

The police said they responded swiftly, forcing the attackers to flee.

“Upon thorough search of the area, one male victim, Mr Aderemi, was discovered fatally shot inside the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke Isegun; while one Mr Tunde Asaba Ajayi, another victim of fatal gunshot, was found in the bush.

“A vigilante, Segun Alaja, sustained gunshot injuries and was immediately rushed to ECWA Hospital, Eruku, for medical treatment,” the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, disclosed in a statement.

AbdulRazaq Condemns Attack

Reacting to the incident, the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, condemned the attack and called for urgent reinforcement of security in the area.

“The governor has sought immediate deployment of more security operatives to support the existing security architecture in the area,” said his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in a statement.

AbdulRazaq expressed sympathy with the victims’ families and the Christ Apostolic Church community, pledging continued government support for security agencies to safeguard lives and property.

He also commended President Bola Tinubu for the recent deployment of 900 additional troops to Kwara State, noting that his administration is “confident that the additional troops will provide further deterrence, overall safety” for Kwara residents and permanent calm.

The attack has heightened concerns over banditry in Kwara’s border communities, with authorities promising stronger measures to restore peace and security.

It came days after 26 schoolgirls were abducted by gunmen who attacked the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State.

Although the state government said two of the girls managed to regain freedom, the Vice Principal of the school, Malam Hassan Makuku, was reportedly killed during the attack.