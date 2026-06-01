Police Confirm Attack In Plateau Community, Say Five Killed

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed a deadly night shooting in Gwan-Ajang village of Foron District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, saying five people were killed.

Police Public Relations Officer, Alfred Alabo, said officers of the Gindiri Division received a distress call at about 9:22 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2026, and immediately mobilised to the scene.

He explained that the attack occurred while residents were gathered for a social event.

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“We got a call of a shooting that happened around Gwan-Ajang village, and we mobilised men to stabilise the situation.

“From what we gathered, some members of the community were having an occasion or a party when they suddenly heard sporadic shooting,” he said.

According to the PPRO, officers arrived to a grim scene.

“When our men got there, they met some persons in pools of their blood. As I speak to you, five of them were confirmed dead,” Alabo stated.

He added that the location of the incident, which lies between Mangu and Barkin Ladi LGAs, sometimes leads to differing reports on where the attack occurred.

“Depending on where people are telling the story from, some say Barkin Ladi, others say Mangu,” he added.

Alabo further said the Commissioner of Police had already issued operational directives to the deputy commissioner of police 9n charge of operations.

He also confirmed ongoing joint security operations.

“Our men are there, and we are working with Operation Enduring Peace, who have also made deployments. Calm has been restored, and we are looking forward to making some arrests because we have good intel,” he added.

However, the National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association, Rwang Tengwong, gave a higher casualty figure, saying at least seven people were killed in the attack.

“At least seven persons have been reportedly killed in another armed invasion by armed Fulani gangs at about 9:30 p.m. in Gwan-Ajang village,” Tengwong alleged.

He added that more than 10 others sustained severe injuries and are currently receiving treatment in hospital.

Community sources further alleged that the attack came after a period of relative calm in parts of Plateau State, claiming that killings had reduced until after the conclusion of political party primaries ahead of the next general elections, an assertion not independently verified by authorities.

Security agencies say investigations are ongoing, while patrols and surveillance operations continue in the area as efforts intensify to apprehend those responsible.