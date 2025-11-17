Bandits Abduct 25 Schoolgirls, Kill Vice Principal In Deadly Attack On Kebbi School

Bandits have reportedly abducted 25 students from the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Kebbi State.

It was gathered that the girls were whisked away during an attack by the gunmen on Sunday night at the school located in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state.

According to sources, the attackers killed the school’s Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, before abducting several schoolgirls.

Witnesses said the bandits operated without resistance and caused widespread panic, throwing the entire region into deep fear and mourning.

Makuku was reportedly shot while attempting to protect the students during the invasion.

Community members have been offering prayers for his soul, asking Allah to grant him mercy, a peaceful resting place, and to comfort his family and loved ones over the painful and unjust loss.

The Kebbi State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, while confirming the incident, said 25 students were abducted.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ahmed Idris, disclosed that the Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Tafida, had been dispatched to the school to assess the situation on behalf of Governor Nasir Idris, who is currently out of the state.

“The deputy governor is on his way to know the exact situation. The governor is not in the state for now, but his deputy will go on his behalf until he returns at any moment from now,” Idris said.

Concerned parents and residents are awaiting official updates on the fate of the abducted girls.