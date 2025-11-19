Gov Yusuf Presents ₦1.36trn 2026 Budget To Kano Assembly

Governor Abba Yusuf on Wednesday presented a ₦1.368 trillion proposed budget for the 2026 fiscal year to the Kano State House of Assembly, describing it as “a covenant to consolidate gains, complete key projects, and build lasting systems that serve generations to come.”

The budget — tagged “Budget of Infrastructure, Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development” — prioritizes capital projects, with ₦934.64 billion earmarked for capital expenditure and ₦433.48 billion for recurrent spending, reflecting a 68:32 capital-to-recurrent ratio.

Governor Yusuf said the structure of the budget underscores his administration’s commitment to development-focused spending.

He noted that it was “built around completing legacy projects, consolidating gains and enabling new initiatives”.

A significant portion of the budget is directed at the social and economic sectors. Education, Health and Infrastructure received the highest allocations.

“Education is allocated ₦405,350,318,751.17 (30%), Health ₦212,250,500,044.11 (16%), and Infrastructure ₦346,286,262,957.87 (25%),” the governor said.

He described these allocations as “clear evidence of our commitment to nurturing human capital development, safeguarding the well-being of citizens, and laying the physical foundation for sustainable development”.

Other sectors receiving notable funding include agriculture, security, water resources, commerce, tourism, youth development, women affairs, and environment and climate change.

‘We Have Implemented Over 80% of Our Blueprint’

Reflecting on the administration’s progress since 2023, Governor Yusuf told lawmakers that his team has delivered on the bulk of its commitments.

“It is gratifying to note that over 80% of our administration’s blueprint have been successfully implemented,” he said, adding that the government remains “resolute in continually improving the betterment of our citizens.”

He urged lawmakers to ensure that the budget translates into visible development across the state, stating: “Let us ensure that this budget does not remain on paper but translates into roads, classrooms, clinics, jobs, empowerment, and dignity for the people of Kano State.”

Governor Yusuf praised the Kano State House of Assembly for what he described as unprecedented collaboration.

“Since my assumption of office in May 2023… I have had the best of cooperation and respect from all of you irrespective of political differences,” he told legislators, expressing hope that the partnership would continue.

He also thanked citizens for their “unwavering goodwill and trust,” and acknowledged the contributions of ministries, MDAs, development partners, civil society, and technical teams involved in preparing the budget.

As his administration enters the latter part of its tenure, the governor emphasized urgency and commitment in fulfilling electoral promises.

“We are nearing the completion of the third quarter of our four-year mandate. This moment marks a critical juncture, one that demands renewed urgency and focused implementation as we race against time,” he said.

Presenting the Appropriation Bill formally, he concluded with prayers:

“May Allah (SWT) continue to guide our steps, bless our efforts, forgive our past, bless our present and guide our future.”

The 2026 Appropriation Bill is now before the Kano State House of Assembly for legislative consideration and passage.