Abductions: Zamfara Rules Out School Closure, Introduces Security Measures

The Zamfara State Government says it is not considering closing schools despite rising insecurity and a wave of student abductions across parts of the country.

Instead, the state government has introduced new security measures to protect learning centres and ensure pupils continue classes without fear of attacks.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Wadatau Madawaki, disclosed this while addressing journalists at an event organised by the Federated Association of Zamfara State Students in Gusau, the state capital.

Madawaki’s assurance comes amid the recent abduction of 25 students of Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State, and the attack on Saint Mary’s Catholic School in Niger State that saw about 315 students and staff abducted.

These attacks have led some northern states to announce mass school closures, but Zamfara says it will not follow suit. Instead, authorities are strengthening security in and around schools to deter bandit attacks.

“We have already done what we are supposed to do, and when you talk about security, you do not disclose your actions to the media. But we have taken steps to safeguard the interests of our students. The security of the schools and children is well taken care of.

“We are in contact with all the security agencies, and they are giving us the necessary support to ensure our schools operate without hindrance. We believe nothing will happen, and our education will continue to flourish until the end of the academic term,” Madawaki said.

Madawaki explained that states embarking on mass closures largely operate boarding schools, whereas Zamfara currently runs mainly day schools due to insecurity.

“As of now, most of the states that have closed their schools operate boarding systems where students stay in hostels. Bandits often strike at night when people are asleep. Here, we are yet to resume our boarding system. Our schools run during the day,” he said.

He noted that schools in areas with persistent insecurity remain closed until conditions improve.

“Where we feel there is insecurity, the schools have already been closed. Where there is relative peace, we have allowed students to continue since the term is almost ending. If there is a need to extend holidays, we shall do so,” he said.

The commissioner added that some higher institutions, including the state university, polytechnic and college of education, are already on holiday.

“They are due to resume in December, but because they keep boarding students, we will extend their holidays until January to assess the situation before they return.”

Wave Of Abductions, School Closures

Since last Monday, armed groups have executed major school abductions in Kebbi and Niger states.

In Kebbi, gunmen attacked a secondary school and kidnapped 25 schoolgirls after killing a senior staff member.

In Niger State, attackers raided St Mary’s Catholic School in the early hours of Friday and abducted 303 pupils and 12 teachers. About 50 pupils later escaped and reunited with their families. Security forces, local vigilantes and hunters are searching for the remaining captives.

Several states have recently shut down schools following the latest wave of abductions.

Katsina ordered the closure of all public schools due to heightened threats, while Taraba directed all secondary schools to operate strictly as day schools.

Plateau closed basic schools as a preventive measure, and Kebbi shut all public and private secondary schools as well as most tertiary institutions after recent attacks.

Bauchi also directed the immediate closure of all schools across all levels over fears of further kidnappings.

The Federal Government subsequently ordered the closure of 47 Unity Colleges nationwide in response to the escalating threats.

The incidents triggered nationwide shock. UNICEF condemned the attacks, while church authorities confirmed the number of abducted children.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu said the events left him “depressed,” directing defence chiefs to relocate to the affected states and lead rescue operations.

The president also cancelled scheduled travels to monitor the situation closely.

Tinubu said he will not “relent” and stressed that securing the abducted children is “a national priority.”