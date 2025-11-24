Makinde Presents ₦891bn 2026 Budget Proposal To Oyo Assembly

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill to the House of Assembly for legislative review and approval.

The budget proposal tagged Budget of Economic Expansion has an estimate of ₦891,985,074,480.79 (Eight Hundred and Ninety-One Billion, Nine Hundred and Eighty-Five Million, Seventy-Four Thousand, Four Hundred and Eighty Naira, Seventy-Nine kobo Only).

Governor Makinde, while presenting the budget proposal at the House of Assembly Chambers, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, said the proposed budget aimed at pressing further on the growth of the state economy, stressing that several flagship projects and ongoing investments have positioned Oyo State as a self-sufficient state that is ready for global market integration.

He noted that the capital expenditure of the budget proposal stands at ₦502.8 billion, representing 56.7 per cent, while ₦389.1 billion is allocated to recurrent expenditure, representing 43.3 per cent of the budget.

READ ALSO: Oyo Govt Donates Four Operational Vehicles To Ibadan Airport

According to the governor, infrastructure will get ₦210.02 billion, which represents 23.55 per cent of the total budget estimate, while the education sector will get ₦155.2 billion, representing 17.40 per cent, which is above the UNESCO recommendation for education.

He added that the health sector will get a total of ₦70.8 billion, representing 7.94 per cent, while agriculture will get ₦19.9 billion, which represents 2.24 per cent of the total budget.

Speaking on the expected revenues to drive the budget, Governor Makinde explained that the Internally Generated Revenue of the state has increased without increasing the tax burden on people, noting that this was made possible through the 2025 budget, which according to him, stabilised the economy for the growth of the state.

He said: “Mr Speaker, Honourable members of the Oyo State House of Assembly, today I stand before you to present the penultimate budget proposal by our administration, which we have tagged the ‘Budget of Economic Expansion.’

“Under our 2025 Budget of Economic Stabilisation, we consolidated on the economic gains from previous budgets.

“And so, for 2026, it is only logical that we press on further growth of the state’s economy.

“Mr. Speaker, several flagship projects and ongoing investments now position our state for a production-led economy. One of these is the Africa Continental Free Trade Area initiative. This will enable local producers to access the continent’s integrated markets. The next one is the Oluyole Free Trade Zone. This is designed to attract manufacturing, assembly plants, and export-oriented industries. Another one is the Special Agro-Processing Zones, SAPZ. This will transform primary agricultural outputs into higher-value products and boost agro-industrialisation.

“We also have the dry pot and logistics hub — this is strengthening Oyo’s competitiveness in trade and enhancing supply chain efficiency. And the upgrading of Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport to international standards is positioning the state as a regional logistics and investment hub.

“There is also the 110-kilometer Rashidi-Ladoja Circular Road and its development corridor – This is strengthening regional connectivity and catalyzing economic growth by linking key transport and commercial hubs. This project represents a decisive policy shift toward industrial productivity, export competitiveness, and global market integration, justifying the theme of economic expansion.

“Mr. Speaker, Honorable members of the House, less than two weeks ago, we commissioned the now-completed Ibadan Central Bus Terminus 1 and 2 at Iwo Road and New Ife Road. So, Ibadan can now boast of four modern bus terminals supported by a state-backed transport system. And these buses, we have been subsidising them since 2023. They have made mobility easier for workers, for traders, and for students, not to talk of our elderly people, our people that are challenged. They all benefit from that subsidy.

“In September, we also completed Phase 1 of the Ibadan International Airport Upgrade Project. Today, Oyo State can receive wide-bodied aircraft. This is an achievement that opens our economy to global logistics, tourism, and investment opportunities.

“We have welcomed new investors, and we have broken ground of the Oyo State Agribusiness Industrial Hub, Ijaye, building on the success of the Fasola model. Our 2025 performance strengthened fiscal resilience.

“We improved internally generated revenue through automation and efficiency without overburdening citizens with new taxes. I promised when I was campaigning in 2018-2019 that there would be no new taxes in Oyo State. I am happy to report that we have improved our internally generated revenue with no new taxes. Businesses thrived. Workers were paid promptly. The promise I made on May 29, 2019, that on the 25th of every month, workers will receive their salaries, has been kept. Social services have continued without disruption.

“These achievements, made possible by the 2025 budget, have stabilised our economy, created jobs, and expanded our base for sustainable growth.

“We stand at the threshold of a new chapter. The 2026 Budget of Economic Expansion, totaling N891,985,074,480.79 builds on the foundation of stability to drive productivity and inclusive growth. N502,846,477,812,985 is dedicated to capital expenditure while N389,138,596,667.94 will go to recurrent expenditure.”

Governor Makinde also pointed out that Oyo State will mark its 50th anniversary in February 2026, stating that the event will be a celebration of the creativity and the uniqueness of the people of Oyo State and also become a platform to write the story of the state for future generations.

In his address, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, commended Governor Makinde for his visionary leadership and the remarkable strides made under the 2025 “Budget of Economic Stabilisation.”

He noted that the balanced distribution of the budget across the sectors demonstrated a commitment to strategic priorities, inclusive growth, and long-term sustainability, in line with the state’s Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF 2026–2028).

While promising continuous collaboration with the Executive and other arms of government to implement policies and programmes that uplift the people and transform the state, the Speaker equally assured of judicious implementation of the budget and accountability of all projects to deliver measurable impact in the state.

The event had in attendance the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Bayo Lawal; former Deputy Governor and PDP National Secretary, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; former Deputy Governors, Engr. Hamid Gbadamosi and Barr Hazeem Gbolarumi; former Speaker of the House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; and the Chief Judge of Oyo State, Honourable Justice Iyabo Yerima.

Others were the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni; Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon Kazeem Adeniyi; Chairman and Co-Chairman, Oyo State Elders’ Council, Dr Saka Balogun and Chief Wole Oyelese; members of the Oyo State Advisory Council; commissioners, Local Government Chairmen, traditional rulers, religious leaders, Labour Union leaders, party members and other top government functionaries.