NNPC Declares ₦5.4trn Profit After Tax

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC Limited) has announced its financial performance for the full year ended 2024, reporting a profit after tax of ₦5.4 trillion on revenue of ₦45.1 trillion.

The results, shared during its earnings call with analysts, underscore a year of strong operational delivery, according to a statement by the Company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Andy Odeh, on Monday.

Building on the performance, the Company unveiled its strategic roadmap to drive sustained growth and support Nigeria’s energy transition through 2030. The plan prioritises increased oil and gas production and outlines a $60 billion investment pipeline across the energy value chain.

2024 Financial Highlights:

• Revenue: ₦45.1 Trillion, 88% year-on-year growth

• Profit After Tax: ₦5.4 Trillion, 64% year-on-year growth

• Earnings Per Share: ₦27.07, 64% year-on-year growth

“The earnings highlight the positive momentum of our ongoing transformation and the unwavering commitment of our workforce,” said Bayo Ojulari, Group Chief Executive Officer. “They offer a solid foundation for the ambitious growth ahead, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate, and reaffirm our commitment to delivering value to Nigerians.”

A Roadmap for Sustained Growth and Energy Security:

NNPC Limited said it is accelerating investments across upstream operations, gas infrastructure, and clean energy to extend growth into the next decade.

Key strategic targets include:

• Increasing crude oil production to 2 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027 and 3 million bpd by 2030.

• Growing natural gas production to 10 bcf/d by 2027 and 12 bcf/d by 2030 and completing major gas infrastructure projects such as Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK), Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS), and Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) pipelines to strengthen domestic supply and regional integration.

• Mobilising $60 billion in investments across the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors by 2030.

“Our transformation is anchored on transparency, innovation, and disciplined growth,” Ojulari added. “We are positioning NNPC Limited as a globally competitive energy company capable of delivering sustainable returns while powering the future of Nigeria and Africa.”