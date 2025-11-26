Gov Radda Of Katsina Signs ₦897.9bn 2026 Budget

Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina on Wednesday signed the 2026 budget into law, just 22 days after its November 4th presentation to the State House of Assembly.

Titled “Building Your Future III”, the ₦897,865,078,252.05 budget is a first of its kind for Katsina, comprising 81% capital expenditure, 18% recurrent, prioritizing development over bureaucracy.

During the ceremony at the Council Chamber, Radda hailed the swift passage as a sacrifice for the people, stressing unity and harmonious relations between the executive, legislature, and judiciary.

READ ALSO: Sanwo-Olu Presents ₦4.23trn 2026 Budget

“The speedy passage of the appropriation bill has really demonstrated the assembly’s sacrifices and love for the state and the people, and commitment to serve the state.

“In Katsina State, the executive, legislative, and judiciary arms of government are working in harmony for the betterment of the state.

“This is the people’s budget, which we got input from all 361 political wards across the state through town hall meetings, which reflect the minds of the citizens. The essence is to bring government closer to the people,” he added.

READ ALSO: Jigawa Gov Presents N901.8bn 2026 Budget To State Assembly

Earlier in his remarks, the speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasiru Daura, while presenting the budget to the governor on behalf of the 34 members of the state Assembly.

Daura noted that the house took its time to study the budget proposal, asked questions for the best interest of the people to ensure that the document reflects their needs for the progress of the state

READ ALSO: Gov Yusuf Presents ₦1.36trn 2026 Budget To Kano Assembly

“After careful reviews of the budget earlier presented to the house by the governor, the house agreed that the proposal is in line with the development plan of this administration and therefore the amount remains the same,” the speaker said during the event.