Senate Urges North-Central Development Commission To Prioritise Agriculture, Security

The Senate has directed the management of the North-Central Development Commission (NCDC) to prioritise investments in agriculture and security as it implements its 2026 budget.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on NCDC, Titus Zam, made the call on Monday when the Commission’s management appeared before the committee to defend its 2026 budget estimates.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, Zam stated that the committee had carefully reviewed all items in the estimates and found them relevant to the development needs of the North-Central region.

“As a committee overseeing this commission, we have requested that expenditures be prioritised in line with its mandate so that the people of the North-Central region will benefit and derive value from the resources allocated,” he said.

Zam underscored that the NCDC’s development mandate must address key sectors of the economy, including agriculture, security, health, education, public infrastructure, and social services.

He further noted that agriculture should take precedence, given the predominantly agrarian nature of the North-Central region.

He added that the commission plans to collaborate with security experts and other stakeholders in the region to support security agencies in carrying out their responsibilities.

However, the chairman expressed the committee’s dissatisfaction with the implementation of the capital component of the 2025 budget, describing the challenges as part of broader national implementation issues experienced during the fiscal year.

The committee considered and approved the commission’s total estimate of ₦140 billion for the 2026 financial year.

“This is the resolution of the committee. We hereby approve the total figure of ₦140 billion for the 2026 financial year for the commission,” he added.

Mild Drama

Meanwhile, a mild drama unfolded shortly after the budget defence session, as the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, reportedly confronted the office of the committee chairman over the scheduling of the meeting in her absence.

The session, which was slated for 10 a.m., ended shortly after 11 a.m.

However, Akpoti-Uduaghan was said to have arrived at about noon and expressed displeasure that the exercise had been concluded before her arrival.

The lawmaker was said to have questioned why the meeting proceeded without her participation, describing the development as unfair, particularly given the importance of the 2026 budget estimates to her constituency and the North-Central region at large.