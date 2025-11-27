Bauchi Governor Presents ₦878bn 2026 Budget

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has presented a proposed 2026 budget of over ₦878 billion, with 65% allocated to capital expenditure and 35% to recurrent expenditure.

Presenting the 2026 Appropriation Bill before the State House of Assembly on Thursday, the governor said the new fiscal year will prioritise completing ongoing projects, introducing new ones, and cutting non-essential overhead costs.

Giving a sectoral breakdown, he disclosed that the Economic Sector received the largest allocation of over ₦400bn, representing more than 49% of the entire budget, followed by the Social Sector with over ₦300bn. The Administration Sector was allocated over ₦120bn, while the Law and Justice Sector received ₦12bn.

READ ALSO: NRC To Reactivate Osogbo-Dagbolu-Erunmu, Idogo Rail Lines

Governor Mohammed also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to settling all outstanding gratuities owed to retirees in full.

He said: “This 2026 budget is more than a compilation of figures; it is a statement of our values, a testament to where we started, where we stand today, and where we are determined to take Bauchi by 2027 and beyond.”

“As we enter the final year of this administration under my humble leadership, our commitment is to consolidate what we have started, to complete strategic roads, schools, hospitals, water schemes across all local governments, the Government House, the International Conference Centre, the courts, and the Assembly Complex; and to deepen reforms in agriculture, education, health, the digital economy, solid minerals, and the public service, including the full payment of gratuities.”

The proposed budget, tagged “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability,” represents an increase of more than 40% compared to the 2025 budget, which recorded a performance rate of 79.1%.