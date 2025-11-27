Nigeria’s Gas Resources Can Close Africa’s 600 Million Persons’ Energy Gap— IEA

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has reiterated that Nigeria’s gas resources remain pivotal to closing Africa’s energy access deficit, where nearly 600 million people lack electricity.

The Agency emphasised this during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) aimed at strengthening strategic collaboration on data integrity, energy transition, investment climate, and upstream sector governance.

According to the Agency, even if Africa fully develops its identified gas reserves, global emissions would rise by only 0.5%, underscoring the minimal climate impact and the continent’s right to energy development.

It commended the NUPRC for embedding decarbonisation requirements into upstream project approvals, noting that the Commission’s policy of integrating green strategies into Field Development Plans (FDPs) aligns with global funding expectations for low-carbon projects.

The IEA expressed readiness to provide Nigeria access to select market intelligence products such as the Monthly Oil Market Report, host joint workshops on gas monetisation and Africa’s energy transition, expand technical-level data exchanges with NUPRC experts, and support Nigeria’s participation in high-level international energy forums.

In his remarks, the Commission Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, reaffirmed the Commission’s unwavering commitment to transparent regulation, investor confidence, and sustainable development in line with the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021.

He emphasised that NUPRC will maintain an open-door policy to foster continuous engagement with the IEA and other development partners as Nigeria positions itself as a leader in Africa’s energy transition and upstream investment growth.