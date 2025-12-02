Global Cyber Monday Online Sales Hit $17.3bn

Shoppers spent $17.3 billion online on Cyber Monday, Salesforce data showed, bringing the Black Friday weekend to a close.

Global online sales were up 5.3% through 12 p.m. ET (1700 GMT), according to the data firm. It is expected that online spending would have risen by 6% to $52.7 billion by the end of Monday, according to data published by Reuters.

Meanwhile, U.S. online sales grew 2.6% to $3.4 billion through 12 p.m. ET, Salesforce said, while sales were expected to have grown 4% to $13.3 billion by the end of the day.