INEC Records Over Eight Million Online Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said more than eight million voters have completed online registration in the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

Fresh data obtained by Channels Television from the Commission on Tuesday, revealed a total of 8,003,196 entries in the 9th week of registration, 13th – 19th October 2025.

According to the data, women slightly outnumbered men in the registration process, with 4,190,890 female registrants (52.37%) compared to 3,812,306 males (47.63%).

Young Nigerians aged 18–34 made up the bulk of registrants, accounting for 5,533,514 entries (69.14%). Middle-aged citizens between 35–49 years followed with 1,678,212 (20.97%), while those aged 50–69 contributed 704,866 (8.81%).

Students formed the largest occupational group with 2,018,967 registrations (25.23%), followed by business professionals at 1,659,690 (20.74%). Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) accounted for 182,718 registrants, representing 2.29% of the total.

Imo State emerged top, recording the highest number of online pre-registrations with 826,850 entries, representing 10.32% of the total.

Lagos State followed with 604,619 registrations (7.56%), while Ogun State secured third place with 510,062 (6.37%).

Yobe State recorded the lowest participation with just 2,714 registrations (0.03%).

Meanwhile, the exercise remains suspended in Anambra State in accordance with Section 9(6) of the Electoral Act 2022, pending the conclusion of the November 8 governorship election.

INEC also reported that 1,710,450 Nigerians have completed both the online pre-registration and physical biometric capture. Of this figure, 956,566 completed their registration online, while 753,884 did so at designated physical centers.

Youth participation remained dominant in the completed registrations, with 1,261,288 individuals aged 18–34 making up 73.74% of the total. Female registrants led again with 945,305 (55.27%) compared to 765,145 males (44.73%). PWDs accounted for 24,207 (1.41%).

Students continued to lead in occupational representation with 566,391 completed registrations (33.11%), followed by businesspersons (316,295 at 18.49%) and housewives (259,932 at 15.28%).

READ ALSO: NIMASA Redeploys 56 Management Staff In Fresh Shakeup

In terms of completed registrations, Osun State recorded the highest number with 151,593, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 106,855 and Lagos State with 85,831. Other notable figures include Kano (96,280), Imo (90,469), and Rivers (28,507).

INEC emphasised that the final figures are subject to data validation through the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS), which will detect and eliminate multiple or invalid registrations.

CONTINUOUS VOTER REGISTRATION (CVR)

Weekly Online Pre-registration Statistics: 13th – 19th October 2025 (Week 9)

Total number of pre-registrants: 8,003,196

Female: 4,190,890 (52.37%)

Male: 3,812,306 (47.63%)

Youths (18-34): 5,533,514

Students: 2,018,967

PWDs: 182,718 pic.twitter.com/bDBTyqEoSD — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) October 21, 2025



