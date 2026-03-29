PHOTOS: PDP Elects, Swears-In New NWC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected a new national working committee.

At the party’s national convention in Abuja on Sunday, Abdulrahman Mohammed and Samuel Anyanwu were elected as substantive National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively, of the PDP group, backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

They, alongside 19 other members of the new national working committee of the PDP, emerged through a consensus.

READ ALSO: Turaki-Led NWC Meets With PDP State Chairmen, Downplays Pro-Wike Group’s Actions

See photos from the event as captured by Channels Television: