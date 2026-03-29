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PHOTOS: PDP Elects, Swears-In New NWC

The new national working committee of the PDP, emerged through a consensus. 

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated March 29, 2026
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A cross-section of the newly elected PDP NWC members during their inauguration on Sunday, March 29, 2026. Photo: Channels TV/Taiwo Adesina.

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected a new national working committee. 

At the party’s national convention in Abuja on Sunday, Abdulrahman Mohammed and Samuel Anyanwu were elected as substantive National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively, of the PDP group, backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

They, alongside 19 other members of the new national working committee of the PDP, emerged through a consensus.

READ ALSO: Turaki-Led NWC Meets With PDP State Chairmen, Downplays Pro-Wike Group’s Actions

See photos from the event as captured by Channels Television:

The PDP’s new NWC members emerged through a consensus.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

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