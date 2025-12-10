Turaki-Led NWC Meets With PDP State Chairmen, Downplays Pro-Wike Group’s Actions

As part of measures to resolve the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, the Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Commitee (NWC) has met with state chairmen of the party.

The meeting which held on Wednesday at the Musa Yar’dua centre in Abuja is the first since the Ibadan Convention.

The State Chairmen Forum is led by the Edo state PDP chairman, Tony Aziegbemi.

There are at least 29 attendees, who introduced themselves as chairmen of their various states.

This meeting is the first in a series of meetings the Turaki-led NWC has scheduled, as he seeks consolidation on his emergence as PDP National Chairman at the Ibadan Convention

READ ALSO: Wike, Ikpeazu, Others Attend PDP BoT Meeting At FCT Minister Residence

In his welcome remarks, Turaki urged the state chairmen to come forward with better ideas with which to drive the party to success

He downplayed the actions of members of the PDP, who are on the side of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, and Samuel Anyanwu, who on Sunday inaugurated a caretaker committee to manage the party and steer it toward a national convention.

Turaki asked the state chairmen to brace themselves for the work ahead, insisting that the PDP under his leadership means business.

The meeting has now entered into a closed-door session,

There are two sides laying claim to the leadership of the main opposition party.

While the Wike group, led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, the Kabiru Turaki, is backed by the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, and his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed.

Meanwhile, no court has ruled on the legitimacy of both sides.