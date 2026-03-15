Ogun PDP Defies National Leadership, Insists State Executive Remains Constitutionally Intact

The Ogun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has defied the order of the National Caretaker Working Committee of the party, insisting that the leadership structure in the state remains intact and constitutionally valid.

At a press conference in Abeokuta, the state capital, on Saturday, the state PDP Chairman, Abayomi Tella, maintained that the current executive members were duly elected on September 24, 2024, and are still within their constitutionally guaranteed tenure.

It would be recalled that the National Caretaker Working Committee of the Party on Friday announced the dissolution of the Ogun State Executive Committee with immediate effect.

Tella also argued that no constitutional infraction has been committed that could warrant the dissolution of the executive committee.

He explained that the state chapter has remained peaceful and united despite the ongoing political activities across the country.

The PDP leadership in the state also reassured members and supporters that the party remains strong in the state and is preparing to participate actively in future elections.

While appreciating the efforts of the national leadership in reconciling aggrieved members across the country, the Ogun PDP called on party faithful to remain calm, united and law-abiding.

The Chairman, therefore, urged members not to be distracted by political rumours and speculations, assuring that the party structure in the state remains stable.