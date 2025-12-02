Governor Ademola Adeleke Resigns From PDP

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has formally resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the political platform under which he rose to prominence as senator and later governor.

The governor announced his decision in a post on his official X handle late on Monday, attaching a copy of his resignation letter dated November 4, 2025.

The letter was addressed to the PDP Chairman of Ward 2, Sagba Abogunde, in Ede North Local Government, Osun State.

In the letter, Adeleke cited the ongoing crisis within the PDP’s national leadership as the reason for his departure.

“Due to the current crisis of the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), I hereby resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party with immediate effect,” he wrote.

The governor expressed gratitude to the party for providing him the platform to serve, first as Senator representing Osun West (2017–2019) and later as Governor of the state.

“I thank the Peoples Democratic Party for the opportunity given to me for my election as Senator and as Governor of Osun State under the PDP,” Adeleke added.

The attached letter indicates that the ward chairman had received the resignation on November 4. However, Adeleke did not disclose the political party he intends to join following his exit from the PDP.

Adeleke’s Political Journey

Senator (2017–2019): Won the Osun West senatorial by-election in 2017.

Governor (2022–present): He was sworn in on November 27, 2022, after defeating incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola in the July 16, 2022, governorship election.

Resignation (2025): His departure from the PDP marks a significant turning point in Osun’s political landscape, raising questions about his next move ahead of the 2026 governorship elections.