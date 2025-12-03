FIFA Gives Clubs An Extra Week Before Releasing AFCON Stars

The decision came after “fruitful consultations led by FIFA with key stakeholders and thanks to the spirit of solidarity demonstrated by CAF to reduce the impact on various parties,” FIFA said in a statement, referring to the tournament organisers, the Confederation of African Football.

“It was also decided to encourage member associations participating in the 2025 AFCON and clubs releasing players… to engage in good faith bilateral discussions in order to find appropriate individual solutions,” FIFA added.

Before FIFA’s ruling, players had been required to show up for international duty by December 8, meaning that English Premier League clubs could have been without vital players for up to seven or even eight league matches during a particularly busy part of the season.

The competition falls at an awkward moment for the likes of high-flying Sunderland and rock-bottom Wolverhampton Wanderers who could be without up to seven and five players respectively.

Liverpool will be without Egypt forward Salah, Manchester City will have to do without his international team-mate Omar Marmoush and Algeria’s left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, while United will lose Cameroon’s Mbeumo, Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo and Morocco full-back Noussair Mazraoui.

On the other hand, league leaders Arsenal, Chelsea, and Leeds will be unaffected.

French and European champions PSG will lose Hakimi, the reigning African player of the year, but other European giants such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, AC Milan and Juventus will not see any players involved.

Bayern Munich’s Senegal forward Nicolas Jackson, on loan from Chelsea, will be at the tournament but will not miss many Bundesliga games as the league will be on its winter break from December 22 to January 8.

Morocco, Egypt, Algeria, and Senegal are amongst the tournament favourites.

AFP