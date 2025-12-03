Senate Screens Ex-CDS Musa As Defence Minister Nominee

The Senate has begun the screening of a former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa (retd.), as the new Minister of Defence.

The screening, currently on at the National Assembly on Wednesday, followed Musa’s nomination by President Bola Tinubu.

Tinubu, in a letter transmitted to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on Tuesday, urged the lawmakers to consider the former CDS’ nomination.

The correspondence was read by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, during plenary.

In response to the communication, the Senate suspended its rules to allow General Musa to be admitted into the chamber for the commencement of the screening process.

The Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, had on Tuesday confirmed receipt of Tinubu’s letter, saying that it would be read on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday.

If confirmed, the general will replace a former defence minister, Mohammed Badaru, who resigned from the position.

In 2021, General Musa was appointed Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai.

He later became Commander of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps before his appointment as Chief of Defence Staff by President Tinubu in 2023.

Musa served as CDS from 2023 to October 2025, when the President relieved him of the job.