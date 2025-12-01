×

BREAKING: Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Resigns

Badaru told President Bola Tinubu that he was quitting on health grounds.

By Emperor Simon
Updated December 1, 2025
Photo of Mohammed Badaru

 

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has resigned his appointment with immediate effect.

His resignation was contained in a letter addressed to President Tinubu and dated December 1.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed this to Channels Television on Monday.

The presidential spokesman said Abubakar resigned on health grounds.

Mohammed Badaru

Onanuga said President Tinubu accepted Abubakar’s resignation and thanked him for his services to the nation.

According to sources within the presidency, Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor within the week.

Abubakar, 63, was a two-term governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023. He was appointed defence minister on August 21, 2023, by President Tinubu.

His resignation comes amid President Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course.

