BREAKING: Defence Minister Mohammed Badaru Resigns

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has resigned his appointment with immediate effect.

His resignation was contained in a letter addressed to President Tinubu and dated December 1.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed this to Channels Television on Monday.

The presidential spokesman said Abubakar resigned on health grounds.

READ ALSO: Niger Attack: Number Of Abducted Students, Teachers Rises To 315 — CAN

Onanuga said President Tinubu accepted Abubakar’s resignation and thanked him for his services to the nation.

According to sources within the presidency, Tinubu will likely inform the Senate of Badaru’s successor within the week.

STATEHOUSE PRESS RELEASE Advertisement Badaru Abubakar, Defence Minister, Resigns Nigeria’s defence minister, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has resigned his appointment, with immediate effect. In a letter dated December 1, sent to President Bola Tinubu, Abubakar said he was quitting on… pic.twitter.com/zPuQyuM9Oa — Bayo Onanuga, OON, CON (@aonanuga1956) December 1, 2025 Advertisement

Abubakar, 63, was a two-term governor of Jigawa State from 2015 to 2023. He was appointed defence minister on August 21, 2023, by President Tinubu.

His resignation comes amid President Tinubu’s declaration of a national security emergency, with plans to elaborate on its scope in due course.