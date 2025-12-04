Africa Has Key To Solve Global Challenges — Ban Ki-moon

Former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, has said Africa holds the solutions to many of the world’s pressing challenges, particularly climate change and sustainable development.

The octogenarian spoke on Thursday at the Imo State Economic Summit 2025 in Owerri, themed “Unlocking Imo’s Economic Potential: Partnership, Investment, and Innovation”.

“I visited Nigeria several times before. My visit to Imo State today reminds me of enormous sufferings and difficulties that African people, particularly people in Imo State, should have overcome because of colonisation and subsequent war, as the Korean people did, surmounting its painful and turbulent history.

“Africa today holds the keys to unlocking so many solutions to current global challenges that humanity and our planet are facing, including climate change and the UN Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ ALSO: Invest At Home, Dangote Tells African Entrepreneurs

The ex-South Korean foreign minister said the world cannot achieve true sustainability without first addressing the continent’s unique challenges.

“I have also tirelessly advocated for climate adaptation and resilience in Africa, including through my active participation and strong support at important events, including the Africa Climate Summit.

“In this regard, while serving as Secretary General, I have been repeatedly stating that without addressing the African challenges, we will never be able to declare that we are living in a sustainable world. This commitment is continuing,” he said.

The ex-UN secretary-general warned that the world is running out of time to avert climate consequences if political leaders fail to accelerate commitments and emission cuts.

He stressed that the climate crisis is already a lived reality and urged nations to uphold the Paris Agreement despite recent setbacks.

Ki-moon also highlighted the injustice faced by African nations, stating that “although 54 African countries contribute only 4 per cent of global emissions, they remain among the worst affected by climate disasters.”

Dignitaries at the event included Vice President Kashim Shettima; former UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma; former President of Mauritius, Ameenah Gurib-Fakim; and Minister of Finance, Wale Edun.

Also present were industrialist Aliko Dangote and representatives of AFREXIM Bank.