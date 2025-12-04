Lagos Govt Issues Final Warning To Developers Over Unapproved Estates

The Lagos State Government has issued a final warning to estate developments operating in the state without approved layout plans.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, who led an on-the-spot warning and sensitisation exercise across parts of the Eti-Osa corridor on Tuesday, said that the final warning was a sequel to the expiration of the grace period earlier granted to all flagged estates to regularise their planning documents.

He said that the State Government had repeatedly emphasised the need for all estate promoters to obtain proper approvals before engaging in land subdivision, sales, or construction.

He explained that the affected estates had continued to operate in violation of planning regulations despite earlier notices, while stressing that the government would no longer tolerate developments that compromise orderly and sustainable urban growth.

READ ALSO: Guinea Offers New Migration Route For Weary, Young West Africans

The Commissioner reiterated that the final one-week warning issued to the erring estates marked the last opportunity for them to submit their layout plans and obtain necessary approvals.

He stated that, after the deadline, the government would apply appropriate sanctions, ranging from heavy fines to demolition, depending on the magnitude of each infraction.

Dr. Olumide urged members of the public, especially prospective homebuyers, to always verify the planning status of any estate before committing funds, noting that due diligence remained essential to avoid losses.

The Lagos State Government reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing planning laws to safeguard the environment and ensure orderly development across the state.

The enforcement team visited, among others, Whiteoak Estate 2, behind VGC and Elite Garden Estate, developed by Bosmark Haven Properties Limited, also behind VGC.