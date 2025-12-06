Safety Shooters, Safety Babes Crowned Handball Premier League Champions

The Indoor Sports Hall of the National Institute of Sports, Surulere, Lagos, erupted in celebration as the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) teams — Safety Shooters and Safety Babes — were crowned champions of the Ardova Handball Premier League 2025, capping off a thrilling season witnessed by board members of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN) and top executives of Ardova PLC.

The curtain came down on months of intense competition that began with the first phase in Benin City before the concluding phase in Lagos.

Speaking during the finale, the Executive Chairman of Ardova PLC, Abdulwasiu Sowami, represented by the Deputy Managing Director, . Abiola Babatunde-Ojo, described the league as “delightful to watch” and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the development of handball in Nigeria.

Safety Shooters Claim First Men’s Title in Five Years

It was a historic outing for Safety Shooters as they clinched the men’s championship for the first time since 2020, closing the season at the top of the table with 57 points from 20 matches.

They ended their campaign in emphatic style with a 43–32 (20–10) victory over COAS Shooters on the final day — a result that crowned a dominant season featuring:

18 wins

1 draw

1 loss

Goal difference: +214 (638 scored, 424 conceded)

Rima Strikers, their biggest rivals through the season, finished second with 52 points after a narrow 27–26 loss to Correction Boys.

COAS Shooters secured third place with 51 points, despite falling to Safety Shooters on the final day.

Other men’s final-day results:

De Defenders 31–23 Osun United

Niger United 27–28 Tojemarine Academy

Benue Buffaloes 10–00 Adamawa Warriors (walkover)

Safety Babes Make Unprecedented History With Fifth Straight Women’s Title

In the women’s category, Safety Babes delivered yet another masterclass, securing their fifth consecutive championship with a 27–24 (11–14) comeback victory over second-placed Rima Queens.

After trailing at halftime, the defending champions displayed exceptional grit and tactical discipline to overturn the deficit and seal their sixth overall premier league title.

Their season stats underline their dominance:

13 wins from 14 matches

40 points

Goal difference: +128 (486 scored, 358 conceded)

Rima Queens finished second with 31 points, while Omo Ogiefo Academy claimed third place with 32 points after an impressive campaign.

Women’s final-day result:

Rima Queens 24–27 Safety Babes

HFN, Ardova PLC Pledge Continued Partnership

The league’s closing ceremony celebrated not only the champions but also the growth of Nigerian handball.

HFN President, Jibril Ojih (FNSQ), praised Ardova PLC for its longstanding support and appealed for an extended partnership — a request Ardova executives committed to uphold.

The strong presence of HFN board members and Ardova PLC management added prestige to the event and reinforced the collaborative drive powering the rapid development of the Premier League.