Shell Nigeria Gas Expands Operations To Ogun

Shell Nigeria Gas Limited (SNG) is expanding its operations in Ogun State with an agreement to provide gas to SG Industrial FZE, a steel company in the Guangdong industrial zone.

The agreement adds to a growing list of clients for SNG, which has developed as a dependable supplier of gas through distribution pipelines of some 150km, serving over 150 clients in Abia, Bayelsa, Ogun, and Rivers states.

The company recorded the achievements working in close collaboration with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML).

“Our commitment is clear — to build, operate, and maintain a gas distribution system that is not only reliable, but resilient, transparent, and designed to fuel growth,” Managing Director, SNG Managing Director, Ralph Gbobo said at the signing ceremony. “The agreement reflects our commitment to expanding access to cleaner and more reliable energy to support Nigeria’s growth agenda.”

READ ALSO: NITDA Alerts Nigerians To ChatGPT Vulnerability That Enables Data-Leakage Attacks

Vice General Manager SG Industrial FZE, Moya Shua, said: “We are thrilled to partner with SNG on this transformative journey. This collaboration marks a major step forward in securing reliable energy that will power our growth and long-term ambitions.”

SNG was incorporated in 1998 as a fully Shell-owned company. It had also increased access to its natural gas pipeline network, connecting new customers like Reliance Chemical Products Limited II, Ultimum Limited, Nigeria Distilleries Limited III, and Rumbu Industries Nigeria Limited, reinforcing its commitment to boosting domestic gas utilisation across Nigeria.

The milestones support the Federal Government’s Decade of Gas initiative and the broader gas development agenda.