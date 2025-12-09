Australian PM Makes Last Pitch On Eve Of Teen Social Media Ban

Australia’s young teenagers will soon be spared from “endless” scrolling online, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Tuesday on the eve of the country’s world-first social media ban.

Social media platforms such as Facebook and TikTok will, from midnight, face heavy penalties if they fail to weed out Australia-based users under 16.

Albanese made a last-ditch pitch to convince hundreds of thousands of Australian adolescents that the contentious laws were for their own good.

“From December 10, if you’re under 16, you’re no longer allowed to have a social media account,” he said in a video message.

“You’ll know better than anyone what it’s like growing up with algorithms, endless feeds, and the pressure that can come with that.

“That’s why we’ve taken this step to support you.”

Many Australian teenagers fear the restrictions will rob them of much-needed connection.

But Albanese said that with school summer holidays approaching, it was time for teenagers to unplug from their phones.

“Above all, make the most of the school holidays coming up rather than spending them scrolling on your phone,” he said.

“Start a new sport, learn a new instrument, or read that book that has been sitting there on your shelf for some time.

“And importantly, spend quality time with your friends and your family. Face to face.”

Social media companies face fines of Aus$49.5 million (US$32 million) if they fail to take “reasonable steps” to comply with the legislation.

AFP