‘Happy Yet Still Sad’: Bishop Yohanna Expresses Mixed Feelings Over Partial Release Of Niger Students

The Bishop of Kontagora Diocese, Most Rev. Bulus Dauwa Yohanna, has said that the partial release of abducted students in Niger State has left families in a “mixed state of joy and deep pain,” with 165 children still unaccounted for.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday, the Bishop confirmed that although 100 out of the 265 abducted students have been released, 165 remain in captivity, and the government must “step up more effort” until every child returns.

The Bishop noted that while the rescue brought relief, the mood in the community remains heavy.

“On one hand, we are happy, but on the other hand, we are still very sad because we have a very large number we cannot account for,” the cleric said.

“We thank God that the Federal Government has done their best to have the 100 released, and we want to beg them to please step up more effort so the 165 that are still at large will also be released, and the joy will be complete.”

“We are still hoping and praying that those who have not been released, especially the 165 that are still at large,” the preacher said.

He urged the government to sustain momentum until every child is rescued.

“We are appealing to the Federal Government to continue as they have started. We are very happy that something concrete is happening, and I want to believe that what they have started, they will bring to completion.”

To the parents still waiting anxiously for the return of their wards, Bishop Yohanna delivered a message of patience and hope.

“For the parents, I will appeal for some of them who may not see their children today,” he said on the breakfast show.

“If they’ve been able to wait for the past two weeks, I’m sure it’s a matter of time. Just as they’ve seen other children back, their children will also be back because the Federal Government is hopeful to do whatever it takes to bring the rest back.”

He urged families to “calm down and continue to pray,” adding that his faith remains firm that the situation will end in restoration.

“The Lord who has allowed it to happen will always bring everything to a perfect conclusion. That’s my appeal and request.”

Gunmen kidnapped no fewer than 315 people, 303 students and 12 teachers, during an attack at the St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary School, in the remote community of Papiri.

Fifty pupils were said to have escaped within the first day and were reunited with their families.

However, 265 individuals, including 253 children and all 12 teachers, remained in captivity until Sunday, when the number was reduced to 165, after the Federal Government secured the release of 100 pupils.