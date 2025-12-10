Mbappe Included In Real Madrid Squad To Face Man City

Real Madrid named Kylian Mbappe in their squad to face Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday amid doubts over his fitness.

The French superstar missed training on Tuesday, with Madrid telling AFP it was because of a broken finger but also other discomfort.

Spanish media have reported Madrid coach Xabi Alonso is set for the sack if his team lose against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Los Blancos have won just two of their last seven matches across all competitions.

Mbappe is the team’s top scorer this season with 25 goals in 21 games across all competitions.

AFP