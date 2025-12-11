Sahara Foundation Community Project Drives Economic Transformation In Africa

Sahara Group Foundation, the social responsibility division of Sahara Group, has launched the Sahara Community Impact Project (SCIP), an initiative designed to accelerate economic transformation across African communities.

A statement by the company said the bold step underscores Sahara’s unwavering commitment to fostering inclusive growth, sustainability, and innovation through strategic community partnerships.

Director, Sahara Group Foundation, Chidilim Menakaya, said the initiative focuses on establishing community business hubs that leverage local economic niches to foster entrepreneurship and empower small businesses.

“From agriculture, trade, craftsmanship, services, to emerging innovation, Sahara Group Foundation is looking to ultimately build specialised regional hubs with export potential by unlocking local talent and enterprise potential, “she said.

Menakaya said SCIP hubs will serve as engines for job creation and long-term business sustainability, leveraging Sahara’s EXTRApreneurship model to empower individuals and reduce resource waste.

“At Sahara Group Foundation, we define impact as the ability to drive real, sustainable transformation in the lives of individuals and the communities we serve. SCIP embodies this vision by creating business hubs that not only empower local entrepreneurs but also propel economic resilience and innovation across Africa.”

Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, said SCIP will pilot in Nigeria and ultimately become the template for replicating similar interventions to kick-start “community-led economic transformation across Africa.”

“SCIP is more than a project; it is a commitment to building sustainable communities through capacity building, job creation, and strategic partnerships. By reducing resource waste and improving production efficiency, Sahara is laying the foundation for a future where communities can compete globally while preserving local identity.”

SCIP officially kicks off in January 2026. Interested communities or entrepreneurs can submit applications through the Sahara Group Foundation’s official channels.

The applications will be reviewed for alignment with SCIP’s parameters, and selected participants will undergo training and mentorship to strengthen their business models.

The Community Business Hubs will provide shared processing and production facilities to reduce costs, improve product quality, offer training and capacity-building in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, branding, and digital skills, and strengthen market access through collective visibility and structured value chains.

The hubs will also enhance access to financing via partnerships with financial institutions.

David Ayinde, Project Lead, Sahara Group Foundation, said the community referral call will go live in Q1 2026.

“Through sustained media reports and collaborative participation and support from all stakeholders, we envision SCIP becoming a beacon of sustainable development, empowering communities to grow from within”.